Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

