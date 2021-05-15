Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.28 Million in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,571 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 973.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

DXCM opened at $333.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.25 and a 200 day moving average of $366.11. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.