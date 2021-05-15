Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.92% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

OMEG opened at $9.87 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.