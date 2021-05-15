Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

NASDAQ RXRAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

