Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases 7,611 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

