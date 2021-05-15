Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mesoblast worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 87.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mesoblast Limited has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $906.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

