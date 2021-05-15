Cream Finance Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $80.32 million and $9.44 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $130.30 or 0.00269187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $535.39 or 0.01106038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00114169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

