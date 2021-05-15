Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLDI opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

