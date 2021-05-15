Creditcoin Price Hits $5.81 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $8.18 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $5.81 or 0.00011972 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,425.02 or 0.99714857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00245276 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004481 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

