Credits Price Down 29% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 29% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $17.44 million and approximately $824,027.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

