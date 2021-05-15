Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Cree by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

