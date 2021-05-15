Critical Analysis: bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) versus CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) and CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CK Hutchison shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CK Hutchison has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares bpost SA/NV and CK Hutchison’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost SA/NV $4.23 billion 0.60 $172.70 million $0.86 14.71 CK Hutchison $38.34 billion 0.80 $5.11 billion N/A N/A

CK Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than bpost SA/NV.

Profitability

This table compares bpost SA/NV and CK Hutchison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost SA/NV 4.06% 22.26% 4.29% CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for bpost SA/NV and CK Hutchison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost SA/NV 0 1 5 0 2.83 CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats CK Hutchison on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves private and public customers. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. It also operates a network of approximately 15,700 retail stores that offer health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances in Asia and Europe, as well as operates supermarkets; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands in Hong Kong and Mainland China. In addition, the company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Further, it provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and the Asia Pacific. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products; researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, water and sewerage, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

