Critical Contrast: Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) vs. ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Galp Energia, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Galp Energia, SGPS $17.88 billion 0.59 $435.68 million $0.26 24.35

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 0 5 5 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Galp Energia, SGPS -3.32% -2.83% -1.10%

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 1,465 service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

