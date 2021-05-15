Critical Contrast: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) versus Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Rambus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 11.37 $654.69 million $2.26 41.08 Rambus $224.03 million 9.38 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -62.23

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 30.03% 39.85% 18.51% Rambus -17.06% -3.28% -2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 0 8 2 0 2.20 Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus target price of $82.09, indicating a potential downside of 11.59%. Rambus has a consensus target price of $21.57, indicating a potential upside of 15.54%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Volatility and Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Rambus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

