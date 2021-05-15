Critical Survey: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 24.63% 8.47% 0.97% Regions Financial 13.17% 5.61% 0.65%

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $46.46 million 2.97 $15.17 million N/A N/A Regions Financial $6.76 billion 3.31 $1.58 billion $1.55 15.00

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Security Bancshares and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 1 7 15 0 2.61

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $19.47, indicating a potential downside of 16.25%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Regions Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Regions Financial beats United Security Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, traveler's check, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines and ATM services. As of January 27, 2021, it operated 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 25, 2021, it operated 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.