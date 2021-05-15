Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,672 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Cronos Group worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

