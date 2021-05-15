Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $7.77 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

