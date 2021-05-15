Crowns (CWS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.30 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $19.59 or 0.00039635 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00090140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.95 or 0.01148966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00114519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

CWS is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,387 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

