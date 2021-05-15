Crowny (CRWNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $222,313.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $7.49 million and $222,313.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00092246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.23 or 0.00530381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00232678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005027 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01151401 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.17 or 0.01209782 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

