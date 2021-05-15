Crust Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Crust has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market cap of $151.39 million and $46.44 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $86.80 or 0.00175625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000973 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00012929 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.17 or 0.03539033 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,033 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.