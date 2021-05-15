Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $956,025.43 and $3,901.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

