Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $948,346.57 and $1,881.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.