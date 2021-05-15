CryptoAds Marketplace One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $503,998.48 and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.00514331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00232563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005095 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.51 or 0.01149484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.38 or 0.01206947 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

