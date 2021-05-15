CryptoBonusMiles Tops One Day Trading Volume of $170,848.00 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $170,848.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00087845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01090417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00065233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00113586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

