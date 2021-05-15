Cryptocean Market Capitalization Hits $8.25 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $8.25 million and $206,709.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.19 or 0.01118126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00065008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00114039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

