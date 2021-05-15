Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ETR:CAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.44 ($20.52).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price target on Cryptology Asset Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryptology Asset Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Cryptology Asset Group stock opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Friday. Cryptology Asset Group has a fifty-two week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a fifty-two week high of €25.55 ($30.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c., an asset manager, invests in crypto assets and crypto companies, and advises blockchain based businesses. It also trades in crypto currencies and tokens. The company is based in Sliema, Malta.

