Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Cap Achieves $2.19 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.19 million and $290,148.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00095734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.17 or 0.00538269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00232204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $560.09 or 0.01167743 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.84 or 0.01208917 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,180,942 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars.

