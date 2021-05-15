Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $5.98 million and $101.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

