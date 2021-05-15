CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $93.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

