CryptoVerificationCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $192,136.74 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

