CryptoVerificationCoin Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $190,505.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032813 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003935 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.