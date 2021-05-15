Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,500 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 694.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.