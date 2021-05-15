CUE Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $851,482.72 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $111.79 or 0.00234360 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $851,482.72 and approximately $10,773.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00534610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00231233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.26 or 0.01151514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.31 or 0.01222901 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

