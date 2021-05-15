Curate (XCUR) Hits Market Cap of $38.04 Million

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Curate has a market cap of $38.04 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00011050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curate has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.01114553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00114782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061164 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,152,766 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

