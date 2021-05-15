Curecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,274.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $4,274.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.00642620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,022,164 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

