Curve DAO Token Price Reaches $3.33 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $3.33 or 0.00006904 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $386.31 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00089134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.01102745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00065416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060923 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,498,718,076 coins and its circulating supply is 354,563,109 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.