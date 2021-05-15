Curve DAO Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00007119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $447.77 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00088915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.96 or 0.01148642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00115047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061146 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,498,512,297 coins and its circulating supply is 354,383,214 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

