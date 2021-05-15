Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $99,319.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,035 shares of company stock worth $2,226,297 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.