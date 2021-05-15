CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,359.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $25.48 million and approximately $1,359.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00079103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00335985 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012885 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,805,027 coins and its circulating supply is 136,805,027 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

