CUTcoin Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $27.33 million and approximately $3,023.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00079400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00076969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00334885 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013525 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00042075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,757,135 coins and its circulating supply is 136,757,135 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

