CUTcoin Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $27.33 million and approximately $3,023.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00079400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00076969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.00334885 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013525 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00042075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 140,757,135 coins and its circulating supply is 136,757,135 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

