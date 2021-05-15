cVault.finance Price Reaches $6,464.55 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $6,464.55 or 0.13308149 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $64.65 million and $159,981.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.96 or 0.01134234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00066790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00114592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00061582 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.