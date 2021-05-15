CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.33. 5,738,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,957,633. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

