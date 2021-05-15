CyberMiles Trading Down 27.5% This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $17.76 million and $6.57 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00078779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.75 or 0.00635609 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.58 or 1.00376090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055549 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.13 or 0.00232887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009022 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

