Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and approximately $111,253.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1,751.15 or 0.03593609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000910 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00165752 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,340 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

