Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.37. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 28,568 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Cypress Environmental Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Cypress Environmental Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Environmental Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.