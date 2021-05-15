D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $589.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $682.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

