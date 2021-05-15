D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 108.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $288.62 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,924.01 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.