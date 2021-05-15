D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,902 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.18 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

