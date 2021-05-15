D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $17.54 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

